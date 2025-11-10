Stratford

Stratford Health Dept. Schedules Preschool Flu Clinics Ahead of January School Return

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 9, 2025

Stratford, Conn. — The Stratford Health Department will host Preschool Flu Clinics to help families meet the Connecticut Department of Public Health influenza vaccination requirement before children return to school in January.

Clinic Location: Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 3rd Floor, Stratford
Dates & Times:

  • Monday, December 22, 2025 | 3:00–5:00 PM
  • Monday, December 29, 2025 | 3:00–5:00 PM
  • Friday, January 2, 2026 | 8:00–11:00 AM

Appointments are required. There is no out-of-pocket fee for children’s vaccines; families are asked to bring an insurance card to the appointment.

The Health Department encourages residents, community partners, and local organizations to help spread the word. A flyer with full details is available for distribution.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

