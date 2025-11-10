Stratford Health Dept. Schedules Preschool Flu Clinics Ahead of January School Return

Stratford, Conn. — The Stratford Health Department will host Preschool Flu Clinics to help families meet the Connecticut Department of Public Health influenza vaccination requirement before children return to school in January.

Clinic Location: Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 3rd Floor, Stratford

Dates & Times:

Monday, December 22, 2025 | 3:00–5:00 PM

Monday, December 29, 2025 | 3:00–5:00 PM

Friday, January 2, 2026 | 8:00–11:00 AM

Appointments are required. There is no out-of-pocket fee for children’s vaccines; families are asked to bring an insurance card to the appointment.

The Health Department encourages residents, community partners, and local organizations to help spread the word. A flyer with full details is available for distribution.