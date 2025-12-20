Bridgeport, Alliance Distribute 2,000 Blessing Boxes to Families Using SNAP and EBT

BRIDGEPORT, CT — The City of Bridgeport, in partnership with the Alliance for Community Empowerment, hosted a Blessing Boxes distribution event on Wednesday, December 17, providing food and household essentials to residents during the holiday season.

The event took place from noon to 3 p.m. at 1151 Park Avenue and served individuals and families who receive SNAP or EBT benefits. Using a drive-through and walk-up format, volunteers distributed 2,000 Blessing Boxes designed to provide meals and essential items while ensuring easy and efficient access for residents.

Mayor Joe Ganim thanked the many volunteers and partners involved, including Alliance, M&T Bank, and other community supporters. He said the event reflected the spirit of the season and demonstrated how collaboration can positively impact thousands of residents.

Alliance for Community Empowerment Executive Director Dr. Monette Ferguson highlighted the role of partnerships in making the event possible, thanking the Ritter Foundation and the City of Bridgeport for matching donations that funded the boxes. She said the effort will allow families to return home with meals for several days and credited volunteers for helping move the boxes directly into the hands of those in need.

City officials said the Blessing Boxes initiative is part of ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and connect residents with critical resources. Residents who attended expressed appreciation for the accessibility of the event and the city’s continued focus on community support.