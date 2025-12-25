GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL BEGINNING AT 5PM ON CHRISTMAS DAY

HARTFORD, CT — Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol will be activated beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and will remain in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025, due to an expected blast of arctic air across the state.

State officials warn that while temperatures may be typical early on Christmas Day, conditions will deteriorate after sunset, with overnight wind chills dropping into the single digits and near zero in some areas. Gusty winds up to 20 miles per hour are expected to intensify the cold and increase the risk for those exposed to the elements.

The protocol is designed to protect vulnerable populations by ensuring statewide coordination between state agencies, municipalities, United Way 2-1-1, and Connecticut’s network of shelters. During the activation, shelter availability is monitored in real time, and transportation to shelters or warming centers can be arranged when needed.

Residents who need shelter or know someone who does are urged to visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1 to receive up-to-date information on available locations. Additional emergency preparedness information is available through the state’s CTPrepares website.