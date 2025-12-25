State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL BEGINNING AT 5PM ON CHRISTMAS DAY

ByAlex

Dec 24, 2025

HARTFORD, CT — Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol will be activated beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and will remain in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025, due to an expected blast of arctic air across the state.

State officials warn that while temperatures may be typical early on Christmas Day, conditions will deteriorate after sunset, with overnight wind chills dropping into the single digits and near zero in some areas. Gusty winds up to 20 miles per hour are expected to intensify the cold and increase the risk for those exposed to the elements.

The protocol is designed to protect vulnerable populations by ensuring statewide coordination between state agencies, municipalities, United Way 2-1-1, and Connecticut’s network of shelters. During the activation, shelter availability is monitored in real time, and transportation to shelters or warming centers can be arranged when needed.

Residents who need shelter or know someone who does are urged to visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1 to receive up-to-date information on available locations. Additional emergency preparedness information is available through the state’s CTPrepares website.

By Alex

Related Post

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ANTHONY ANTHONY TO LEAVE STATE SERVICE

Dec 21, 2025 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SECURES COURT ORDER PROTECTING SNAP BENEFITS

Dec 18, 2025 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 40,000 CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS TO HAVE MEDICAL DEBT ERASED

Dec 16, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL BEGINNING AT 5PM ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Dec 24, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT MAN CAPTURED AT THE CANADIAN BORDER HOURS AFTER ATTEMPTING TO MURDER HIS EX-WIFE IN BRIDGEPORT

Dec 24, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Tree Into Parked Cars

Dec 24, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Tree Into House

Dec 24, 2025 Stephen Krauchick