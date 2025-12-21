GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ANTHONY ANTHONY TO LEAVE STATE SERVICE

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Anthony Anthony, who has served as Connecticut’s chief marketing officer since March 2023, will depart state service effective February 6, 2026, to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Under Anthony, statewide brand perception shifted dramatically – from “boring, small, expensive” in 2021, to a modern identity anchored in cultural identity, history, and an unexpected rallying cry: pizza. Anthony spearheaded the strategic rebrand of the state launched in October 2023, better positioning Connecticut within national economic conversations while supporting recent population growth, business recruitment, and visitor spending.

By aligning tourism, business recruitment, resident pride, and innovation messaging, the state saw massive growth in public engagement and global visibility. Since 2022, Connecticut’s earned media impressions increased 841% – from 3.4 billion to more than 32 billion. State pride reached its highest mark since research began in 2012 at 61%, and Net Promoter Scores across Live, Work, and Play categories rose 144%, 107%, and 177%, respectively. Connecticut’s approach became a national case study in place branding and economic storytelling.

“Early in our administration, I said what I believed then and now – no more bad mouthing Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “I wanted our state to stop apologizing for who we are and start celebrating it. From his first day in my office in 2021, Anthony took that message to heart and turned it into a strategy that people feel every day — through creativity, vision, and pride. He helped show the world the Connecticut we know – innovative, fun, open for business, and yes, home of the Pizza Capital of the United States. I appreciate his service and the positive impact he’s made on our state.”

“I am sincerely grateful to Governor Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont for offering me the opportunity to serve in Connecticut, a place I now proudly call home,” Anthony said. “This state made room for me, believed in new ideas, and empowered strategic creativity in a way that allowed me to belong and contribute.”

“Anthony has a rare talent – he takes complex topics — innovation, industry growth, workforce, quality of life — and turns them into stories people want to hear,” Daniel O’Keefe, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “He does it visually, emotionally, and authentically. He brought imagination to economic development and helped make our strategy something people could understand, celebrate, and share. His work strengthened how we market Connecticut across business, tourism, talent, and community.”