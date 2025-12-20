Bridgeport

Structure Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 20, 2025

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Pembroke Street. Firefighters found heavy fire on the third floor. Firefighters immediately began searching for anyone in the large building; everyone made it out safely, and there were no reported injuries. The Red Cross was called to take care of the displaced residents, and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Firefighters continued chasing hot spots in the attic until 5:30pm. Thank you, Madeline, for sharing your video with our viewers!

2025-12-20@3:20pm– #Bridgeport CT #ctfire

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

