Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Pembroke Street. Firefighters found heavy fire on the third floor. Firefighters immediately began searching for anyone in the large building; everyone made it out safely, and there were no reported injuries. The Red Cross was called to take care of the displaced residents, and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Firefighters continued chasing hot spots in the attic until 5:30pm. Thank you, Madeline, for sharing your video with our viewers!

2025-12-20@3:20pm– #Bridgeport CT #ctfire