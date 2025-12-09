Uncategorized

Suspicious Items Get Bomb Squad Attention

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 8, 2025

A discovery of suspicious items inside a vacant home on Ocean Avenue in Stratford brought the Stamford Bomb Squad to Stratford on Monday afternoon, prompting a precautionary response by authorities.

According to unconfirmed reports, an eviction notice had recently been served at the residence, the home was unoccupied at the time of the response. Inside, investigators located several firearms and quantities of ammunition. However, it was an unidentified item found within the home that ultimately triggered the bomb squad call for further evaluation.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was secured while specialists assessed the situation. No injuries were reported, and officials have not released further details on the nature of the suspicious item as the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident comes just one week after a deadly and unrelated standoff in Stamford, where a man took his own life during a police response connected to an eviction situation. That case, handled by the Stamford Police Department, ended tragically after a prolonged confrontation.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Driving Reform School?

Dec 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Norwalk Teen Arrested as Fugitive in Boston Police Cruiser Arson Case

Dec 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Attic Fire

Nov 14, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Suspicious Items Get Bomb Squad Attention

Dec 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Park Ave Crash

Dec 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer During Fake Traffic Stop

Dec 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Crash!

Dec 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick