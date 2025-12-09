Suspicious Items Get Bomb Squad Attention

A discovery of suspicious items inside a vacant home on Ocean Avenue in Stratford brought the Stamford Bomb Squad to Stratford on Monday afternoon, prompting a precautionary response by authorities.

According to unconfirmed reports, an eviction notice had recently been served at the residence, the home was unoccupied at the time of the response. Inside, investigators located several firearms and quantities of ammunition. However, it was an unidentified item found within the home that ultimately triggered the bomb squad call for further evaluation.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was secured while specialists assessed the situation. No injuries were reported, and officials have not released further details on the nature of the suspicious item as the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident comes just one week after a deadly and unrelated standoff in Stamford, where a man took his own life during a police response connected to an eviction situation. That case, handled by the Stamford Police Department, ended tragically after a prolonged confrontation.