Two Men Critically Injured in Bridgeport Crash Involving Parked Tractor-Trailer

Alex

Dec 18, 2025

On December 16, 2025, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Bridgeport Police officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Housatonic Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers observed emergency medical personnel from American Medical Response transporting a male passenger to St. Vincent’s Medical Center and a male driver to Bridgeport Hospital.

The scene was secured, and the Bridgeport Police Reconstruction Team was requested and responded to the location. A preliminary investigation determined that a silver four-door sedan, operated by a 32-year-old Bridgeport resident and occupied by a 31-year-old Bridgeport resident passenger, was traveling westbound on North Washington Avenue when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer parked in the westbound lane.

The tractor-trailer was occupied by a 61-year-old male New York resident, who was not injured and remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The 32-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger of the sedan were both listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Officer Rory Anderson at (203) 576-7640 or via email at rory.anderson@bridgeportct.gov.

