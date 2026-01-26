Stratford

Attic Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 26, 2026

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Hollywood Avenue after a passerby noticed smoke coming from a residence and called 911. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the attic eaves and quickly checked the home for fire extension.

Officials confirmed no one was inside the house at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

2026-01-26@2:22pm — #Stratford CT #ctfire #structurefire #firefighters #HollywoodAvenue

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Crash Blocks Exit

Jan 25, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Library Teen February Programs

Jan 25, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Driver Extricated After Crash On I-95

Jan 24, 2026 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Attic Fire

Jan 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of HOPE & JOY Gift Shop in Fairfield

Jan 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUPPORTS MINNESOTA CHALLENGE TO MILITARIZED AND ILLEGAL DEPLOYMENTS

Jan 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

UPDATE on Pasadena Place Fire

Jan 25, 2026 Alex