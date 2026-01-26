Attic Fire

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Hollywood Avenue after a passerby noticed smoke coming from a residence and called 911. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the attic eaves and quickly checked the home for fire extension.

Officials confirmed no one was inside the house at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

