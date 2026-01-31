Bridgeport Public Schools Update on Financial Stability Efforts

Bridgeport Public Schools continues to take focused action to address long standing financial challenges while prioritizing students, staff, and equitable access to a high quality education.

On July 24, 2025, the district completed an independent forensic audit conducted by the Connecticut State Department of Education. The audit included 34 recommendations to strengthen financial systems, transparency, and internal controls. Since that time, Bridgeport Public Schools has worked closely with the State Department of Education to advance these recommendations and integrate them into daily financial operations.

“We are confronting long standing financial challenges head on,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure our students and staff have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

The district has made meaningful progress modernizing budgeting, purchasing, monitoring, and reporting practices. Resources are being allocated based on student needs, including required services, transportation, and program priorities, while maintaining per school discretionary funding weighted by enrollment and need. The district has also increased visibility into capital and maintenance planning through a multi year schedule.

To support fiscal stability, Bridgeport Public Schools has taken immediate actions including a pause on non essential spending and hiring, strengthened purchasing controls, required budget reduction reviews, secured transportation cost savings for FY 2027 and completed LED lighting upgrades in more than 26 schools expected to generate approximately one million dollars in annual savings.

As part of the FY 2026 2027 budget process, the district expanded collaboration, implemented a School Based Allocation Model, and dedicated more than 400 hours in the past months engaging students, families, staff, community partners, City and State leaders, and the Bridgeport Legislative Delegation.

Bridgeport Public Schools will present the FY 2026 2027 proposed budget at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 29, at 6:00 PM at Aquaculture School. The FY 2026 2027 Annual Budget Planning Guide and Calendar are available on the district website.

Bridgeport Public Schools remains committed to transparency, responsible stewardship, and continued collaboration as the budget process moves forward.