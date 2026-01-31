Mayor Ganim Announces $75,000 grant award for the Greenhouse Impact Program

Mayor Ganim announced that the City of Bridgeport has been recognized as the 2nd Place winner in the 2026 Healthy and Sustainable Communities Grant Awards. The award, presented by The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) in partnership with the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA), includes a $75,000 grant to begin a pilot program, The Greenhouse Impact.

The Greenhouse Impact program will be Bridgeport’s first intergenerational learning experience that will cater to Lighthouse students and seniors from the East Side Senior Center, as they learn to maintain a community greenhouse. Participants will learn sustainable growing practices that strengthen the local food system and foster healthy eating habits. The program will also supplement and enhance learning for students who typically spend their afternoons on homework support and recreation.

“This recognition and funding from USCM and ABFHA highlight our city’s commitment to improving healthy and sustainable communities for our residents,” said Mayor Ganim. “Multiple generations will learn climate resiliency, enhanced access to green spaces, and ways to support Bridgeport’s food security objectives. The Greenhouse Impact program will be the perfect example of residents caring for their community, across all age groups.”