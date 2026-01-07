Car Hits House

Report of a 2 car accident, where one car struck a house at the 200 block of Trumbull Ave in Bridgeport.

We’re a two-person independent local news team, and by buying us a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/doingitlocal, supporting us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/doingitlocal, donating via https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=N56AVL6EUFP6N, or subscribing on Facebook, you help us continue delivering breaking local news while gaining access to special supporter-only behind-the-scenes content.