City of Bridgeport Announces Flock Drone Program to Enhance Emergency Response and Public Safety

Bridgeport, CT — January 6, 2026 — Mayor Joe Ganim and the Bridgeport Police Department announced a new partnership with Flock Safety on Tuesday that will introduce drones as first responders to emergency calls throughout the city, marking a significant expansion of Bridgeport’s public safety technology.

The Drone as First Responder (DFR) program will allow drones to be automatically deployed to 911 calls, ShotSpotter alerts, fires, and other emergencies, often arriving on scene before police officers or firefighters. The drones provide real-time aerial views to first responders, helping them assess situations more quickly, deploy resources more safely, and improve decision-making before personnel arrive on the ground.

“This program gives us eyes in the sky,” said Police Chief Roderick Porter. “It allows us to respond in a more intentional and informed way to crimes, missing persons, fires, and other emergencies, while also improving officer and public safety.”

The program will initially deploy two drones positioned strategically throughout the city and operated remotely from Bridgeport’s Fusion Center by trained city personnel. Unlike earlier drone usage, these drones are not launched from patrol cars; instead, they are remotely deployed and can reach emergency scenes within approximately 90 seconds.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Brian Edwards said the technology will significantly improve firefighter safety and response times. “Having an aerial view before crews arrive allows us to scale resources faster, make safer decisions, and better protect both our firefighters and residents,” Edwards said.

State funding totaling $575,000 was secured to support the program, with key backing from Senator Herron Gaston, who emphasized Bridgeport’s role as a leader in modern public safety. “This is what 21st-century policing and emergency response looks like,” Gaston said. “Technology like this saves time, resources, and lives.”

City officials repeatedly stressed that the drones are not used for general surveillance. According to Flock representatives, drones are deployed only in response to calls for service and are not continuously monitoring neighborhoods. Cameras do not record people until the drone reaches the specific emergency location, and all flights are logged in a public transparency portal. Video footage is encrypted and typically retained for 30 days unless needed for an active investigation.

“These drones are about responding to emergencies, not spying on residents,” Mayor Ganim said. “This is another step in making Bridgeport safer by using technology responsibly and transparently.”

Officials also noted that the drones can assist in situations such as vehicle pursuits, allowing officers to disengage from dangerous chases while maintaining aerial awareness, as well as search-and-rescue operations, large-scale incidents, and fire responses.

Following the press conference, attendees were invited to the rooftop of the Margaret E. Morton Government Center for a live demonstration of the drone system, with additional video footage made available for media use.

City leaders said community outreach and public education will continue as the program rolls out, including public meetings to explain how the technology works and how privacy safeguards are enforced.

“This is about evolving public safety,” Ganim said. “And making sure our residents are safer tomorrow than they were yesterday.”

We’re a two-person independent local news team, and by buying us a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/doingitlocal, supporting us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/doingitlocal, donating via https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=N56AVL6EUFP6N, or subscribing on Facebook, you help us continue delivering breaking local news while gaining access to special supporter-only behind-the-scenes content.