GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTS TO PROTECT CONNECTICUT FARMLAND AND OPEN SPACE FROM RISING TAX ASSESSMENTS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is taking immediate action to prevent dramatic increases in property tax assessments on Connecticut farmland, forestland, open space, and maritime heritage land that could force the conversion of these lands to more intensive uses.

In a letter transmitted today to Office of Policy and Management (OPM) Interim Secretary Joshua Wojcik, the governor is directing OPM to reinstate the 2020 recommended land use values under PA 490, effective immediately.

“Family farms are vital to Connecticut’s economy and are an essential part of our heritage,” Governor Lamont said. “Preserving Connecticut’s farmland and open spaces is critical to maintaining a reliable source of food and farm products, conserving our natural resources, and promoting the welfare and happiness of our residents. Our work to address concerns around rising land use values demonstrates our understanding of the challenges farmers face. Preserving these lands is about more than economics, it’s about sustaining a way of life that defines Connecticut, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the farming community to keep Connecticut agriculture strong.”

Due to an unforeseen lack of data in establishing assessment values for these lands as required by Connecticut General Statutes § 12-2b(1), significant increases in valuations occurred for the tax years beginning with the 2025 grand list. To address this, Governor Lamont has directed OPM, in consultation with the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, to:

Revoke the 2025 Recommended Land Use Values and Best Practices for farmland, forestland, open space, and maritime heritage land, and reinstate the 2020 recommended land use values for these categories;

Immediately notify all municipal tax assessors of this revocation and reinstatement; and

Convene a working group in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, including representation from agricultural organizations, farmers, municipal leaders, and assessors, to recommend alternative measures to improve data collection, review, and valuation processes consistent with state law.

“OPM is committed to ensuring that tax policies support, not burden, the people who work our land and preserve our open spaces,” Interim Secretary Wojcik said. “We will work closely with farmers, municipal leaders, legislators, and others to develop fair and practical solutions that keep agriculture thriving for generations to come.”

“Governor Lamont’s quick action sends a clear message – Connecticut stands with its farmers,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said. “By rolling back these unexpected tax hikes and bringing farmers to the table for future solutions, the state is making sure family farms can keep doing what they do best – feeding our communities and caring for our land. Together, we are working to protect the farm traditions and open spaces that make Connecticut home.”

“On behalf of the Connecticut Farm Bureau and our members, I want to express our sincere appreciation to Governor Lamont and Agriculture Commissioner Hurlburt for their leadership in acknowledging the vital role farming plays in our state’s economy and communities,” Paul Larson, president of the Connecticut Farm Bureau, said. “Their commitment to addressing concerns over the Public Act 490 land use values demonstrates a deep understanding of the challenges farmers face and the importance of this program to keeping farmland accessible for future generations. This action is not only critical to our membership but to the farming community at large, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to keep Connecticut agriculture strong.”

Governor Lamont is grateful to local farmers and others in the agricultural community for bringing this issue to his attention and helping ensure that Connecticut remains committed to a diverse and thriving economy.