Mayor Ganim Declares Snow Emergency, Parking Ban for City of Bridgeport Beginning at 6:00 AM Saturday, January 24th to 11:59 PM Monday, January 26th

City Also Activates Cold Weather Protocol from January 23, 2026, to 12:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2026; Storm Predicted to Bring 12-18” of Heavy Snow

Bridgeport, CT – In anticipation of the pending snowfall due to impact, Mayor Ganim is declaring a snow emergency for the city to take effect at 6:00 AM Saturday, January 24th to 11:59 PM Monday, January 26th. A cold weather protocol will also be in effect from 12:00 PM Friday, January 23rd to 12:00 PM Wednesday, January 28th. During a snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets and heed alternate side of street parking on all other streets. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website bridgeportct.gov/snow.

Forecast

The City of Bridgeport anticipates snow will begin Sunday morning into Monday evening. The storm predicted to bring approximately 12-18” of heavy snow, with icy conditions that could occur. Temperatures over the weekend are expected to fall into single digits with potential heavy snow during Sunday afternoon.

For more information, visit bridgeportct.gov/snow.

Emergency Operation Plan is in effect with enforcement of No Parking on Snow Emergency streets to ensure that plows and public safety crews can clear the streets. On all other non-emergency streets, residents must heed alternate side of the street parking: January 24th is an EVEN number day; therefore, residents should park on the side of the street with addresses that are EVEN numbers. After the snow emergency operation plan goes into effect at 4:00 PM on January 24, 2026, vehicles that are not following parking restrictions will be subject to fines and towing. The easiest way to tell the ODD- or EVEN-numbered side of a street is to check the street address of buildings. If the address ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) then that building is on the ODD side of the street. If the address ends in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) then that building is on the EVEN side of the street.

Snow Emergency Parking Lots – In the event that parking is not available for residents on non-emergency streets, Snow Emergency Parking Lots will be open to the public for parking which include all school parking lots in their district and the Health Department parking lot at 752 East Main Street.

Parking in the school and City parking lots listed will be permitted and must be removed by Monday, January 26, at 11:59pm.

Geraldine Johnson School

Jettie S. Tisdale School

Hall School

Central High School

Black Rock School

Old Bassick High School

Bridgeport City Hall Visitor Lot – 45 Lyon Terrace

Fairfield Ave & Jetland Street Municipal lot

North Branch Library

Nichols Street and East Main Street lot

Park and Railroad Ave under viaduct or underpass

Vehicles Towed for Public Safety Enforcement – Owners of vehicles that do not comply with the parking ban on emergency streets or alternate side of street parking will have their vehicle towed and incur a minimum $130 towing fee.

Sidewalks/ Driveways – Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incident.

Adopt a Hydrant – Residents are encouraged to clear snow and make a path to a fire hydrant in their neighborhood to assist the Bridgeport Fire Department in case of fire or another emergency. Residents should shovel at least 3 feet around the hydrant, if possible.

Plowing – Bridgeport Streets within the City are prioritized to clear major travel routes first. This allows public safety vehicles access to most parts of the City. The initial plowing activities also provide most residents a clearing within two to three blocks of their homes and most destinations in the City. Other factors include locations of schools, hospitals, major commercial centers, and other facilities with large public interest. For snow plowing issues, call 203-579-3800. Any plowing issues or concerns can be reported using the mobile application Bridgeport 311.

Operation Care – To help protect the homeless population from unsafe temperatures, please call 2-1-1. The homeless Outreach Team has begun contacting the homeless population to connect them to shelters such as Prospect House, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, and Alpha Community. For any homeless issues, you can show up at 650 Park Avenue for assistance.

Public Facilities

Transfer Station will be closed on January 24th.

Parks will be closed from January 24th-27th.

Recycling is cancelled from January 26th-January 30th.

For those whose normal weekly sanitation pickup is on a Monday or Tuesday, your pickup will occur on Wednesday, January 28th.

For those whose normal weekly sanitation pickup is on a Wednesday or Thursday, your pickup will occur on Thursday, January 29th.

Fire Department Safety Message – The Bridgeport Fire Department is encouraging all residents to refrain from using stoves or ovens as a primary heat source due to the risk of deadly carbon monoxide poisoning, fires, burns and worsening indoor quality with pollutants. Residents should always run portable generators outdoors, far from doorways, windows, and vents, to prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning. Residents should always follow manufacturers’ instructions for generator usage.

Warming Centers

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue (9:00am-3:00pm)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (9:00am-3:00pm)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street (9:00am-3:00pm)

GBT Station – 710 Water Street, Mon-Fri (9am-9pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue

Beardsley Branch – 2536 East Main Street

East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for renovations

South End Community Center – Overnight Stay/Case Worker Support

650 Park Ave – Open 24/7

Snow Related Emergencies

During the storm, residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3800 with any snow-related emergencies or email pictures to wsfeb8-92025@room.veoci.com.

If residents suffer a loss of electricity call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584. Both numbers are for 24-hour emergency service.

Immediate danger to life and health issues call 9-1-1.

For the latest updates and information about the snowstorm, residents are asked to check Bridgeportct.gov/snow, local media and follow the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center on X and Facebook.