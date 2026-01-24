The Bridgeport Police arrested 2 men on Animal Cruelty charges

Bridgeport residents Benito Islesias, 72, and Rusty Rodriguez, 46, were taken into custody at around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Rodriguez was also charged with Interfering with an Officer after he disregarded commands by the police and attempted to hide one of the three dogs from officers.

Both men posted bond and were released. They are scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on January 30th.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Union Avenue after dispatchers received an anonymous call that dogs had been left outside in the freezing cold for a several hours. Police found two of the dogs barking and tethered to separate dilapidated wooden shelters in the backyard. A third dog was located in the basement. There were frozen buckets of water and containers of spoiled food near the dogs. Police had to cut the restraints on the dogs to free them. Officers recorded the wind chill temperature outside to be minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit when they arrived.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Animal Control Division responded to Union Avenue to assist with the rescue of the dogs.

Two of the dogs found Friday night were Pitbulls. The third was a Labrador/Pitbull mix. They ranged in age from 5 to 10 years old. The dogs are currently under the care of the Animal Control Division and are reported to be doing well.

The Bridgeport Police responded to the same address on Union Avenue for Animal Cruelty calls in both 2018 and 2023. Benito Islesias was also charged with Animal Cruelty during the 2018 incident.