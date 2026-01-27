GOVERNOR LAMONT EXTENDS SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL THROUGH FEBRUARY 5

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to an updated weather forecast indicating that this stretch of brutally frigid temperatures Connecticut is experiencing will remain for at least another ten days, he is ordering the duration of the state’s currently enacted Severe Cold Weather Protocol to remain in effect until noon on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

The protocol was initially enacted on Friday, January 23, 2026, and had been originally set to expire on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. However, the updated forecast now indicates that bitterly cold weather will remain even longer, with well below normal temperatures persisting into the middle of next week. Overnight temperatures over the next ten days will largely dip into the single digits, even reaching below zero on several nights.

With today’s extension, this current activation will become the longest duration of time that Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol has been consistently in effect without interruption for a single period in more than a decade.

“What we’re experiencing right now is an uninterrupted, long-duration cold spell that Connecticut hasn’t seen in many years, with well below normal temperatures expected to stick around for more than another week,” Governor Lamont said. “Shelters and warming centers are open throughout the state, and we are working with our municipal and nonprofit partners to ensure they have the resources to help anyone who needs this support.”

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter or a warming center is urged to visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1 to find available locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.