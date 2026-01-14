Hit-and-Run on South Avenue Leaves One Pedestrian Dead, Another Seriously Injured

On January 09, 2026, at approximately 0105 hours, Patrol Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Avenue, on report of two pedestrians having been struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, Patrol Officers rendered first aid to the two pedestrians until the Fire Department and EMS arrived on-scene.

The striking motor vehicle had fled the scene.

The subsequent investigation led Patrol Officers to 95 Parrott Avenue, Bridgeport, Ct., where they located a black Chevy truck with heavy front-end damage.

Kevin O’neill (07-11-1969) identified himself to Patrol Officers as the owner of the black Chevy truck and the operator at the time of the MVA on South Avenue.

Kevin O’neill was transported to the Stratford Police Department and charged with Evading Responsibility-Serious Physical Injury and Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

He was issued a January 23, 2026, court date and released after posting a $1,000.00 bond.

The black Chevy truck was towed to the Stratford Police Department for further investigative analysis.

The two pedestrians were transported to local hospitals and listed in serious condition.

On January 10, 2026, one of the pedestrians, James Keno Davis (12-27-1990), succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. His current address was listed as Brooklyn, NY.

The other pedestrian remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

This investigation remains active and is being conducted by Officer Josh Long. Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact Officer Long at (203) 385-4145 or jlong@townofstratford.com.