Stratford Police Make Drug Arrests Near Success Avenue Following Neighborhood Complaints

Jan 22, 2026

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence Unit continues to investigate and address persistent community complaints regarding suspected narcotics activity in neighborhoods near the Success Avenue corridor, including the Stonybrook Condominium Complex and Success Village Housing Complex. Residents have reported that ongoing drug activity has negatively affected their daily quality of life, prompting sustained enforcement efforts in the area.

On January 16, 2026, the unit conducted targeted operations that resulted in two arrests. Joseph Villafane, a convicted felon, was charged with Failure to Appear in the First Degree, Illegal Possession of Narcotics 3rd Offense, and Illegal Possession of Crack/Cocaine 3rd Offense, along with additional failure-to-appear charges from other agencies, and is being held on bonds totaling $460,000 with a court date of January 30, 2026. Danielle Speier was charged with Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Improper Use of a License Plate, Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle, and Illegal Operation without Insurance, and was held on a $5,000 bond with a January 28, 2026 court date.

