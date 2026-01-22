Stratford Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Multiple Wanted Narcotics Suspects

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit is continuing to focus its efforts within the Success Avenue corridor neighborhoods. Intelligence gathering and attempting to interdict street level narcotics transactions has led the NVI Unit to seek the public’s assistance in locating the following persons, who are all wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Orlando Skaarva (02-21-1992) is a convicted felon, who is wanted on five outstanding arrest warrants. The Stratford Police Department, the Milford Police Department and the New Haven Police Department all hold outstanding active arrest warrants for Orlando Skaarva. He is wanted for both Narcotics and Domestic Violence related offenses.

Scott Frederick Gordon (07-06-1975) is wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants. The Stratford Police Department, the Bridgeport Police Department, the Milford Police Department and the Connecticut State Police at Troop G all hold outstanding active arrest warrants for Scott Frederick Gordon. He is wanted for Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear in Court and Narcotics related offenses.

Erin Lisej (06-20-1988) is wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants. The Stratford Police Department and the Fairfield Police Department hold outstanding active arrest warrants for Erin Lisej. She is wanted for Engaging Police in Pursuit, Larceny and Narcotics related offenses.

Carey Accavello (03-28-1976) is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. The Stratford Police Department holds an outstanding active arrest warrant for Carey Accavello. She is wanted for Interfering with a Police Officer and Narcotics related offenses.

NVI Detective John Policano may be reached at (475) 319-0316 or jpolicano@townofstratford.com if anyone has information regarding these wanted persons.