Overnight Structure Fire

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue. Fire units arrived to find fire from a 2-story residence. The fire was quickly knocked down with no reported injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, and the American Red Cross is assisting with the displacement of 3 adults and 1 child.

