Series of Shootings Shake Bridgeport’s East Side

A shooting Monday night on East Main Street and Edna Ave has rattled nearby residents and comes amid a troubling series of gun-related incidents that unfolded within minutes of each other geographically over the weekend.

The most recent incident occurred Monday evening, January 5, 2026, near East Main Street and Edna Ave. According to the Bridgeport Police Department, multiple parties were involved in a verbal dispute outside when shots were fired. Police confirmed no injuries were reported and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Nearby resident Barbara Jimenez said the gunfire erupted just moments after she returned home to what is normally a quiet, dead-end street near Foster Square.

“I closed the door and then boom — next thing you know, there’s a guy on the ground and shots were fired,” Jimenez said. “I had just walked in the door. It was around 8:00 or 8:30 at night.” In reference to the Satuday night shooting which occurred on the same block.

Jimenez said emergency responders arrived quickly and transported someone by ambulance. While police later confirmed no injuries were reported, the incident left her shaken.

“It’s scary,” she said. “It really makes me think about whether it’s even safe to come outside with the dog anymore. Bridgeport’s come a long way and crime has gone down — to see something like this happening right where we live is really unsettling.”

The Monday night shooting follows another gun-related incident just two nights earlier, Saturday evening, also on the East Side. At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 2200 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Police have not released the victim’s condition, and no arrests have been announced.

Less than 24 hours later, a fatal shooting occurred early Sunday morning inside what police described as an illegal after-hours club on the East Side. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls in the 900 block of Noble Avenue, where they found Jordan Thompson, 31, critically injured inside the location.

Thompson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Authorities confirmed his next of kin has been notified, and the Major Crimes Unit processed the scene later that morning. The shooting marked Bridgeport’s first homicide of 2026.

Police confirmed the Noble Avenue homicide occurred roughly a three-minute drive from the Saturday and Monday shootings near the 2200 block of East Main Street, heightening concern among residents about the clustering of violence in the area.

Police continue to investigate all three incidents. Anyone with information related to the fatal shooting is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit at 203-581-5239.