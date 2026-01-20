Prospect Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges After Two-Year Investigation

On January 19, 2026, Alexander Beardsley, age 33, of Prospect was arrested by warrant for possession of child pornography. The investigation into Beardsley began in 2024 when he was a resident of Ansonia. During the course of the investigation search warrants were conducted where computers, phones and various electronic storage devices were seized and examined. The examinations resulted in the discovery of over 100 images of child pornography. The investigation was led by Detective Mark Clifford with the assistance of the Shelton Police Department, Prospect Police Department and the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Digital Forensic Unit.

Beardsley was charged with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, he was held on a $75,000.00 bond to be arraigned on January 20, 2026 at Derby Superior Court.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553