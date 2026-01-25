Stratford Library Teen February Programs

2/2-2/27: Blind Date with a Book Giveaway

Take your chances and go on a blind date…with a book! All month long you can pick a free book and also get a sweet treat. Grades 8-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

2/2-2/27: Black History Month

Stop by the Teen Department any time all month long & create your own BHM inspired beaded bracelet. We have really cool wood & glass beads & all the supplies you need to design a piece you will be proud to wear. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

2/7: 11:00 am-12:00 pm: Crochet Club

Do you know how to crochet or have you wanted to learn how? Then we would love for you to join us. Learn the basics from our own teen volunteers in a chill meet-up with snacks. All skill levels are welcome & we supply everything (while supplies last). Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room

2/9-2/14: Uniquely Me Grab & Go Kit:

February brings with it the season of love. Who is most worthy of your love but YOU? Pick up this Grab and Go kit which includes a copy of The Skin I’m In by Sharon Flake. Stop in the week of February 9th. While supplies last. Come back on March 4th to snack and chat about this book. Grades 8-12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

2/13: Valentine’s Day Candy Kiss Jar:

Guess how many Hershey Kisses are in the Jar & the closest guess WINS! Enter your guess at the Teen Desk & get a sweet treat just for entering. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location Teen Department.

2/17: 3-4:30 pm: Lunar New Year Party

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with traditional snacks, a movie, and a craft! We’ll also learn what our Chinese zodiac signs are. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

2/19: 7:00-7:30 pm: Discord art-share Virtual Meet Up!

Pop onto discord to wow the crowd with your most recent masterpiece! Location: Discord art-share chat.

2/27: 3:00-4:30 pm: Winter Blues Hangout

Grey skies, and cold weather is getting a little tiresome! Come hang out, play some games, (board & video), try some VR & let’s see how tall we can get our Giant Jenga tower! We’ll order some pizza, have some snacks & beat the winter blues together. Grades 6-12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.