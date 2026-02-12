Bridgeport Man Accused of Attempted Murder Returned After Border Arrest

A city man who was captured at the Canadian border after attempting to shoot and kill his ex-wife on the East End in December was brought back to Bridgeport Wednesday.

Joao Victor Borges-DeQueiroz, 33, of Bridgeport was arraigned in front of Judge Charles Stango at Bridgeport Superior Court on charges that included Criminal Attempt Murder, Criminal Attempt Assault in the First Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Stalking in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Carrying Pistol Without a Permit. Judge Stango increased his bond from $1 million to $2 million.

Borges-DeQueiroz hid in the trunk of his ex-wife’s car in the early morning of December 23rd, 2025. He then pushed down the rear seat and attempted to shoot her as she drove to work. The bullet narrowly missed his ex-wife and passed through the windshield. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit quickly secured an arrest warrant for Borges-DeQueiroz. He was taken into custody the next day in Vermont by the United States Customs and Border Patrol after trying to cross into Canada.

Borges-DeQueiroz is also facing a federal charge for possessing a firearm as a non-citizen of the United States. He has been held at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island since his arrest. Before his arraignment, the United States Marshals transported him to the Federal Building in New Haven. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Warrant Unit, along with the Office of the State’s Attorney, brought him to Bridgeport for processing at police headquarters and for his appearance in court on Golden Hill Street. Borges-DeQueiroz was later returned to Wyatt. It is not known when he will be brought back to Connecticut.

Due to his federal charge, Borges-DeQueiroz’ return was a different process than what would normally be considered an extradition.