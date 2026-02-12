GOVERNOR LAMONT PROPOSES FREE BUS PASSES FOR VETERANS, DISCOUNTED BUS SERVICE FOR K-12 STUDENTS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the state budget proposal he presented to the Connecticut General Assembly last week includes the funding necessary to provide U.S. military veterans with free passes to use Connecticut’s network of public bus services, including CTtransit, CTfastrak, and various transit districts throughout the state.

Additionally, the proposal includes funding to provide K-12 students with a 50% discount on CTtransit buses.

Governor Lamont said that this $3.5 million investment recognizes the important service of the nation’s veterans, while also acknowledging the mobility needs of young students. The proposal is currently being considered by the legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

“Our veterans have provided so much to every person in our country, and this is another way we can show how much we appreciate and value their service,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut has a strong network of bus services statewide, and enabling our veterans to use them at no cost is something we should enact.”

“Providing discounted bus fares for students and veterans isn’t just about increasing affordability, it’s about access,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “Reliable transportation ensures people can reach essential destinations like health care, jobs, and school. I appreciate Governor Lamont for introducing this proposal as transit services continue to play a critical role in our communities.”

Under the proposal, the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs will be responsible for issuing free bus passes to veterans.

“On behalf of our 153,000 Connecticut veterans, we thank Governor Lamont for this proposal that will allow veterans to access bus transportation through free passes provided by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs,” Connecticut Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ron Welch said. “We know many veterans struggle with transportation to get to medical appointments, employment opportunities, and in some cases even a grocery store. These bus passes will provide veterans with the ability to meet the demands of their everyday lives while also providing an opportunity to actively engage in their communities. We thank Governor Lamont for this initiative that will ensure the overall well-being of veterans across our state.”

“Providing students with a discount on public bus services helps increase access to positive youth development opportunities, such as after-school activities, summer enrichment, and community-based programs,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said.

To read Governor Lamont’s fiscal year 2027 midterm budget adjustment proposal, click here: https://portal.ct.gov/opm/bud-division/structure/budget_document_home/fy-2027-governors-midterm-budget-adjustments