GOVERNOR LAMONT EXTENDS DURATION OF SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL FOR SEVERAL ADDITIONAL DAYS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is extending the duration of the state’s currently activated Severe Cold Weather Protocol to remain in effect through at least noon on Sunday, February 15, 2026, as this long-duration stretch of brutally frigid temperatures in Connecticut continues.

The protocol was initially activated on Friday, January 23, 2026, and was most recently set to expire today at noon. However, the updated forecast now indicates that below seasonal averages with single-digit wind chills will remain for several additional mornings and evenings through this coming weekend.

This is the longest stretch of consecutive days Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol has been activated since 2015, when it was in effect for a 34-day period from January 26, 2015, to February 28, 2015.

“Shelters and warming centers remain open and are available statewide for anyone who needs a safe place to stay warm,” Governor Lamont said. “I am appreciative of our municipal and nonprofit partners who are coordinating with the state to ensure these resources are available.”

Pet owners and livestock owners are also urged to continue taking steps to protect animals from the harsh conditions.

The purpose of the Severe Cold Weather Protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter or a warming center is urged to visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1 to find available locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.