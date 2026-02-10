Love Local this February!

Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce that the Love Local Fairfield Heart Program has returned for the third consecutive year. In partnership with Fairfield schools and businesses, students from kindergarten through 5th grade, have decorated over 700 hearts that are on display in participating store windows from February 9 through February 27 all throughout the Town of Fairfield.

The program is intended to spread the love throughout Fairfield and to showcase the Town‘s many small businesses as well as what students love best about Fairfield. Residents are encouraged to support our participating businesses and check out the students’ artwork!

Thank you to the schools who took part in this year’s program: Holland Hill Elementary School, Jennings Elementary School, Mill Hill Elementary School, North Stratfield Elementary School, Osborn Hill Elementary School, Riverfield Elementary School, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School. The Office of Community & Economic Development also gratefully acknowledges the support of our participating businesses, including BE Chocolat, Capri, Children’s Art Classes – Fairfield, Chip’s Family Restaurant, Ciao Bella, Coreen’s Bridge Floral Shop, Corner Market, equalshuman, Fairfield Public Library, H Salon, Kitchen Corner, La Moda Fashion, Lexington Home & Garden, NicholsMD Fairfield, Olive My Stuff, The Give Collective, The PEHT Shop, The Two Oh Three, and Toy Polloi.

Fairfield’s Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart stated, “Part of what makes Fairfield special is our strong sense of community, as exhibited by these young people and small business owners. We are truly blessed to have such great schools as well as a diverse small business community that really add to the Town’s character and charm.”

For more information on the Love Local Fairfield Heart Program, visit our website at www.experiencefairfieldct.org/love-local or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @ExperienceFairfield.