Body Recovered From Water At Norwalk Docks

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 9:14 AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male in the water at 50 Water Street. Officers from the Norwalk Police Department Patrol Division, along with the Department’s Marine Unit, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male in the water at the boating docks behind 50 Water Street. The individual was determined to be deceased at the time he was located.

Detectives from the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau, assisted by the Marine Unit, subsequently recovered the individual from the water.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Pugliese at (203) 854-3192 or via email at MPugliese@Norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the following methods:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

