Bridgeport Firefighter Murdered

UNCONFIRMED sources report that a Bridgeport firefighter was murdered on Feeley Street in Stratford, allegedly involving a girlfriend’s ex in what may be a domestic-related incident.

DoingItLocal reached out to a Bridgeport spokesperson, who stated only that “Chief Edwards is aware.” There has been no release from Stratford Police at this time, and details remain limited

2026-03-28@3:00AMish

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