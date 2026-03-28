Bridgeport Stratford

Bridgeport Firefighter Murdered

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 28, 2026

UNCONFIRMED sources report that a Bridgeport firefighter was murdered on Feeley Street in Stratford, allegedly involving a girlfriend’s ex in what may be a domestic-related incident.

DoingItLocal reached out to a Bridgeport spokesperson, who stated only that “Chief Edwards is aware.” There has been no release from Stratford Police at this time, and details remain limited

2026-03-28@3:00AMish

#BreakingNews #StratfordCT #BridgeportCT #FairfieldCounty #ConnecticutNews #DevelopingStory #Unconfirmed #FirstResponders #Firefighter #LocalNews #DoingItLocal #PoliceInvestigation #CTNews

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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