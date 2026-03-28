Stratford Health Department Launches Community Garden Education Workshops

The Stratford Health Department is inviting community members to take part in its Community Garden Education Workshops, a series of hands-on sessions focused on gardening, sustainability, and agricultural skills. The program begins March 31, 2026, and includes both beginner and advanced classes, along with field activities scheduled for May and June.

Workshops will be held weekly from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. for beginner sessions, followed by advanced classes from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. on March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21, and April 28. Residents interested in learning how to grow their own food and develop practical gardening skills are encouraged to participate. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 203-385-4090 or emailing health@townofstratford.com.