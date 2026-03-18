Bridgeport Police Seize 105 Pounds Of Cannabis

On Friday, March 13, 2026, in a coordinated effort, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division, together with the DEA Bridgeport Field Office, The Bridgeport Fire Inspectors Office, and the Bridgeport Building Department, executed a search and seizure warrant at 51 Boston Avenue, operating as Dubai High Tobacco & Vape.

During the operation, officers successfully seized approximately 105 lbs. of Cannabis and THC related products, addressing ongoing concerns through the city of Bridgeport as it relates to the illegal sale of cannabis and THC related products by smoke shop establishments. Officers also seized $6,788.00 Us currency believed to be proceeds from the illegal sale of Cannabis / THC products.

This is the second successful seizure from this establishment in the last year. On November 10, 2025, The Bridgeport Police Narcotics and Vice Division, in collaboration with our state agencies seized approximately 135 lbs. of Cannabis and THC related products from this establishment.

The following Dubai High Tobacco & Vape employees were arrested at the scene.

Henry Inoa Aponte – Security Guard

Charges:

C.G.S. 53a-48 / 21a-277(c) Conspiracy to Commit / Operation of Drug Factory

Bond Set at $1,500.00

Joey J Diaz – Store Clerk

Charges:

C.G.S. 21a-278(b (1D Poss Intent 1KG or More Cannabis

C.G.S. 21a-277(a (1(A Sale of Narcotics Substance

C.G.S. 21a-277(c) Operation of Drug Factory

Bond Set at $50,000.00

Jesus Sabino Arroyo Henrick – Store Clerk

Charges:

C.G.S. 21a-278(b (1D Poss Intent 1KG or More Cannabis

C.G.S. 21a-277(a (1(A Sale of Narcotics Substance

C.G.S. 21a-277(c) Operation of Drug Factory

Bond Set at $50,000.00

In addition to police enforcement actions, collaborating city agencies issued their respective violations to the establishment. The Bridgeport Building Department issued a stop work order for onsite violations.

This joint effort exemplifies the commitment of local, state, and federal agencies working together to combat narcotics trafficking within our communities.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics violations is encouraged to contact the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Tips Line at (203) 576-7903.