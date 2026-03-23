Stratford

Cornerstone Medical Training Center Opens New Stratford Location

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 23, 2026 , , , , , , ,
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Cornerstone Medical Training Center’s new Stratford location, with founders, local officials, and attendees gathered outside the facility celebrating the opening.

STRATFORD, CT — Cornerstone Medical Training Center (CMTC) officially celebrated the opening of its new Stratford location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 20, marking a major expansion for the growing healthcare training school.

Founded in 2023 by Registered Nurse Peggy Colas and her husband Shanoy Dixon, CMTC has quickly established itself as a hands-on, career-focused training center preparing students for immediate entry into the medical workforce. The new facility, located at 999 Oronoque Lane, significantly expands their ability to meet the increasing demand for healthcare professionals across the region.

The Stratford location is approximately six times larger than their original Fairfield site and features multiple classrooms and dedicated training space. With the added capacity, CMTC plans to increase enrollment and offer more programs simultaneously, helping more students transition into in-demand medical careers.

Cornerstone Medical Training Center currently offers a wide range of programs including:

  • Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
  • Patient Care Technician
  • Phlebotomy
  • EKG Technician
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Medical Billing and Coding
  • Medical Assistant

Courses are designed to be completed in as little as two to six weeks, allowing students to quickly gain the skills needed to enter the workforce.

In addition to classroom instruction, CMTC provides students with clinical training opportunities through partnerships with healthcare providers including Norwalk Hospital, DaVita Dialysis, and other regional facilities. The Stratford location was strategically selected in part due to its proximity to nearby healthcare facilities, enhancing hands-on learning opportunities.

Beyond education, CMTC supports its students with job placement assistance, transportation services, and tuition support—helping remove barriers and set students up for success.

Local officials, including Stratford Mayor David Chess, welcomed CMTC to town, highlighting the importance of creating pathways into the healthcare field for local residents.

Classes at the new Stratford location are expected to begin soon, starting with medical billing and coding, with additional programs rolling out throughout the year.

For more information about programs and enrollment, visit:
https://www.cornerstonemedicaltraining.com/

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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