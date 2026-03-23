Cornerstone Medical Training Center Opens New Stratford Location

STRATFORD, CT — Cornerstone Medical Training Center (CMTC) officially celebrated the opening of its new Stratford location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 20, marking a major expansion for the growing healthcare training school.

Founded in 2023 by Registered Nurse Peggy Colas and her husband Shanoy Dixon, CMTC has quickly established itself as a hands-on, career-focused training center preparing students for immediate entry into the medical workforce. The new facility, located at 999 Oronoque Lane, significantly expands their ability to meet the increasing demand for healthcare professionals across the region.

The Stratford location is approximately six times larger than their original Fairfield site and features multiple classrooms and dedicated training space. With the added capacity, CMTC plans to increase enrollment and offer more programs simultaneously, helping more students transition into in-demand medical careers.

Cornerstone Medical Training Center currently offers a wide range of programs including:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Patient Care Technician

Phlebotomy

EKG Technician

Pharmacy Technician

Medical Billing and Coding

Medical Assistant

Courses are designed to be completed in as little as two to six weeks, allowing students to quickly gain the skills needed to enter the workforce.

In addition to classroom instruction, CMTC provides students with clinical training opportunities through partnerships with healthcare providers including Norwalk Hospital, DaVita Dialysis, and other regional facilities. The Stratford location was strategically selected in part due to its proximity to nearby healthcare facilities, enhancing hands-on learning opportunities.

Beyond education, CMTC supports its students with job placement assistance, transportation services, and tuition support—helping remove barriers and set students up for success.

Local officials, including Stratford Mayor David Chess, welcomed CMTC to town, highlighting the importance of creating pathways into the healthcare field for local residents.

Classes at the new Stratford location are expected to begin soon, starting with medical billing and coding, with additional programs rolling out throughout the year.

For more information about programs and enrollment, visit:

https://www.cornerstonemedicaltraining.com/