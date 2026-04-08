Stratford

Milford Drug Raid Leads to Arrest

ByAlex

Apr 8, 2026

Milford Drug Raid Leads to Arrest

Beginning in the month of February 2026, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit initiated an investigation after receiving intelligence of a person selling heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine and prescription pills, within the municipal jurisdictions of Stratford, Milford and Bridgeport.

On April 07, 2026 the NVI Unit executed multiple search warrants at 358 Wheelers Farm Road, Milford, Ct.

Aaron Miller (09-13-1994) is a convicted felon, who has nine prior arrests, most of which are related to the sale and possession of illegal narcotics.

He was transported to headquarters and charged with Criminal Possession of Ammunition, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell Fentanyl 21a-278, Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory.

He was issued a April 17, 2026 court date and is being held in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond.

The Milford Police Department assisted with the search warrant executions.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Homicide Investigation Underway on Woodstock Avenue in Stratford

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Fire Department Opens Applications for Entry-Level Firefighter Exam

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Police Arrest Repeat Offender, Seize Gun and Narcotics in Multi-Location Raid

Apr 4, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Milford Drug Raid Leads to Arrest

Apr 8, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Fatal Fire on Hallock Street Claims One Life Despite Firefighters’ Rescue Effort

Apr 8, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport House Fire

Apr 7, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Police Arrest Two in Package Theft and Fraud Scheme

Apr 7, 2026 Alex