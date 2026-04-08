Milford Drug Raid Leads to Arrest

Beginning in the month of February 2026, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit initiated an investigation after receiving intelligence of a person selling heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine and prescription pills, within the municipal jurisdictions of Stratford, Milford and Bridgeport.

On April 07, 2026 the NVI Unit executed multiple search warrants at 358 Wheelers Farm Road, Milford, Ct.

Aaron Miller (09-13-1994) is a convicted felon, who has nine prior arrests, most of which are related to the sale and possession of illegal narcotics.

He was transported to headquarters and charged with Criminal Possession of Ammunition, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell Fentanyl 21a-278, Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory.

He was issued a April 17, 2026 court date and is being held in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond.

The Milford Police Department assisted with the search warrant executions.