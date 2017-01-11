Creative Starts Learning Center Is Doing It Local!

I had fun meeting the children and staff at the Creative Starts Learning Center at 2189 Barnum Avenue in Stratford yesterday. The kids loved seeing the Interstate race car and the staff was quick to be creative and had the children identify the colors of the car and the number on the car. Their favorite sticker on the car was the M&M bag–mine too!

I asked director Marta Saklawska to describe here facilities, she said:

At Creative Starts Learning Center we strive to provide a healthy and safe environment that allows children to grow and learn through a variety of physical, social, emotional and intellectual activities. We provide care for children 6 weeks to 12 years old with individual programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, pre-k and before/after school. Our wonderful group of teachers are trained in First Aid, CPR, and to administer medication. We are licensed by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.

With two Childcare Centers located in Stratford, Creative Starts Learning Center serves families in the areas of Stratford, Bridgeport and surrounding towns. We are located just off exit 32 on I95, and blocks away from the Stratford Metro-North Train Station”.

As I mentioned, the staff was so friendly. One thing I did notice and Marta failed to report was that I found the facility to be extremely clean which would be a huge consideration if I were looking for a a child care facility for my children! Give them call at 203- 612-7717 or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CreativeStartsLearningCenter/ or on Instagram at @CreativeStartsLearningCenter