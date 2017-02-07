#Norwalk Connecticut–The Norwalk Department of Police Service will be hosting a Child Safety Seat Fitting Day on Sunday February 19, 2017, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Norwalk Police Headquarters 1 Monroe Street. Our certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct the inspections byappointment only via jhaggerty@norwalkct.org Road injuries are the leading cause of unintentional deaths to children in the United States.

Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as seventy-one percent. Safe Kids Fairfield County reports seventy-three percent of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)

