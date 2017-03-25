News12’s Tom Appleby Retires – Broadcasts To Originate In New Jersey

#Norwalk CT– Today was Tom Appleby’s last newscast as he retires and all future newscast will originate in New Jersey. Since 1984 Appleby has been anchor, news director and general manager at News12 on Cross Street in Norwalk. Altice purchased Cablevision in June of 2016 from founder Charles Dolan and his son James. In August of 2016 Altice consolidated it’s call center in Shelton, laying off 600 people.

Today was the last day for all anchors at News12. There was no mention of it on their newscast or social media. The local reporters and photographers will remain according to Altice. The weekend newscasts were originating for a couple months now. All newscasts from this point will originate in New Jersey. I’m told the sports team will also remain in Norwalk.