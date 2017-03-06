Westport News: Trespassing

#Westport Connecticut–In June of 2016, the victim of this incident responded to the Westport Police Department to report a trespassing complaint. The victim reported that on 06/14/16, Carrie Owen trespassed on her property. The victim had video footage which clearly shows Owen on her property. Owen was positively identified as the female trespassing on the victim’s property. Owen had previous incidents with the victim, and was advised not to trespass on any property owned by the victim or face arrest. Based on complaint made and the video evidence, a warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Owen’s arrest. On 03/02/17, Owen was stopped by the Westport Police for a motor vehicle violation. She was taken into custody for the active warrant.

(Westport Police Press Release)