Westport News: Contractor Arrested AGAIN

#Westport CT– On 02/16/17, the victim of this incident came to Westport Police Headquarters to file a larceny complaint. The victim needed work done to his home on North Avenue, and hired Jeffrey Chirillo of Chirillo Contracting. The victim reported that Chirillo agreed to do the work for $1895.00. The victim reported that he paid Chirillo $1365.00 on 10/02/16 as a deposit to do the work. Chirillo never did any work at his residence. The victim gave Chirillo ample time to repay the deposit but Chirillo did not. A warrant for Chirillo’s arrest was submitted to Norwalk Court. On 04/12/17, Chirillo appeared at Norwalk Court for a different case and was processed for the active warrant. He has a court date on 04/25/17.

Chirillo was arrested in February for taking $32,000 from a Westport homeowner and not doing any work as promised.

(Westport Press Release)