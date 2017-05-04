Westport Youth Commission Promotes Young Entrepreneurs With Student Creation Market

#WESTPORT, CT. — The Westport Youth Commission will hold a Student Creation Market on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saugatuck Rowing Club, 521 Riverside Avenue, hosted by the Boathouse Restaurant. The market will showcase Westport’s young entrepreneurs who will be given an opportunity to promote and sell their creations to the public. Student vendors will each have a station and table to display their work. The market is free and open to the public.

All ages are invited to come enjoy the creations and to support these growing student-run businesses. The market will be offering an assortment of products, including, but not limited to: jewelry, clothing, art and cosmetics.

If you are an interested Westport student vendor or have any questions, contact Kevin Godburn at 203-341-1155 or Renee Weisz at WestportYouthCommission203@gmail.com .

About Westport Youth Commission

The Youth Commission consists of up to 30 members, half of whom are electors of the town and half of whom are student residents of the town. Adult members are appointed by the First Selectman for two year terms and student members for one year terms.

Responsible for promoting the positive development of all youth in their families, schools, and community, and among their peers, the Commission assesses the needs and interests of young people in Westport, encouraging programs, and developing resources to respond to these needs.

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by:http://www.allkidsdentalct.com/