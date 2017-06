#Norwalk CT–Today Dr. Janice Duffy, Dr. Charlie Duffy and Sue Gabriele came to the Norwalk Police Department to present a check from the Norwalk Veterinary Hospital Fundraiser. The event, which was held in April 2017, raised money for the Norwalk Police K9 Unit and the Fairfield Police K9 Unit. The event raised $10,372.17 for the NPD K9 Unit. The same group presented a check to the Fairfield K-9 unit last week for the same amount.