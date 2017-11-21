Bridgeport, CT— With the biggest travel holidays upon us, the Bridgeport Police Department will be joining national and local enforcement agencies to promote safe driving and increase the protection of all motorists. From November 20 to November 27, state and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping up enforcement to crack down on motorists who aren’t wearing their seat belts.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando ‘AJ’ Perez said, “The holidays are the happiest times of the year but they are also the busiest and most traveled times of the year. We want everyone to arrive to their Thanksgiving dinner safe and sound. Today, we are reminding residents to make sure that putting on a seatbelt is the first thing they do when they enter a vehicle, every trip, every time.”

To help prevent crash fatalities, the Bridgeport Police will step-up enforcement and crack down on those who don’t wear their seat belts. Bridgeport Police will be out on the roads enforcing the State Occupant Protection laws and issuing citations to those who are unbuckled.