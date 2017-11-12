Bridgeport News: Gun Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–Just before 10pm Friday night police pulled over a BMW at the intersection Arctic and Caroline Streets. The driver was suspected of having firearms and high capacity magazines according to police. They arrested 34 year old Martin McKenzie and 38-year-old Locksley Raffington, who is each a convicted felon with a history of firearms offenses. The magazines had 14 rounds in them.

Two days previous a man was arrested with a an AR-15 with it’s serial number filed off, three magazines and a notebook police said had strange writings including a reference to President Trump. The man was taken into custody and personnel from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). It was quickly determined the that the threat was not directed to the president.

An AR-15 is a semi-automatic, that is one shot at a time rifle. AR stands for Armalite Rifle not Assault Rifle like so many other media sources imply.