Bridgeport News: Water Main Break Will Cause Morning Commute Delays

#Bridgeport CT– Water main break at Park and North Avenue. City Councilperson Jenette Jeanette Herron was on scene and gathered Fire Chief Thode and Emergency Manager Scott Appleby to give viewers of DoingItLocal an update. Around 9:10pm this evening the water had been turned off. Fire Chief Thode said his main concern was the gas line that runs alongside the water main on North Avenue then “T’s” off Park Avenue. There were initial concerns about evacuation due to flooded basements. The surrounding area is blocked off not just to vehicles but pedestrians as well. There is a big concern of the washed away ground underneath that may cause sinkholes. Scott Appleby said to avoid the area and he expects the commute to be a nightmare as he expects construction overnight and into the morning.