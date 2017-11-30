Norwalk News: Kidnap Fraud Suspect

#Norwalk CT– On 10/14/17, the pictured suspect picked up a fraudulent wire transfer at Stop n Shop located on Connecticut Ave in Norwalk. The victim, who resides out of state, received numerous phone calls from a male pretending to be a law enforcement officer who demanded the victim wire money because his grandson was in jail. The complainant wired $2450 to Stop n Shop in Norwalk. Anyone that can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111.