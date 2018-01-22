2018 Westport Citizens’ Police Academy

#Westport CT–The Westport Police Department is

proud to announce that we will be offering another adult Citizens’ Police Academy this

spring. This is in addition to the Youth Citizens’ Police AcademyThe nine-week course begins on March 7 th . Participants will gain a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community.

The academy can accommodate up to twenty-four community members who will participate in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement. They will learn about the different divisions and specialized units of the department as well as how the department operates. Participants will observe demonstrations and get hands-on experience with some of the equipment we use every

day. Academy instructors consist of highly trained and experienced Westport Police Officers. In addition to the classes, participants will have the opportunity to experience a “ride-a- long” with an officer from the patrol division. They will also receive CPR/AED certification from Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Services.

The program begins on Wednesday, March 7 th . Class participants will meet Wednesday evenings from 7:00pm- 9:30 pm for nine consecutive weeks. This class provides participants and officers an opportunity to get to know each other and discuss issues that affect our community. The academy is open to Westport residents age 21 and older. To inquire about participating in the academy and/or to receive an application, please contact Westport Police Detective Commander Lieutenant Eric Woods at (203) 341-6026. Applications can also be picked up at police headquarters and are due by Monday, February 12th.

