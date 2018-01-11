2018 Westport Youth Citizens’ Police Academy

#Westport CT–The Westport Police Department is proud to announce that we will be offering a Citizens’ Police Academy for Westport teens beginning on February 27, 2018. Participants will establish a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community and laws affecting teens.

The academy can accommodate up to twenty-four Westport high school students who will participate in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement. Academy instructors consist of highly trained and experienced Westport Police Officers. In addition to the classes, participants will have the opportunity to experience a “ride-along” with an officer from the patrol division. Class participants will meet every Tuesday evening from 7:00pm- 9:30 pm for five weeks to learn about the different divisions and specialized units of the department as well as how the department operates. This class provides participants and officers an opportunity to get to know each other and discuss issues that affect our community.

The academy is open to Westport high school students. To inquire about participating in the academy and/or to receive an application, please contact Westport D.A.R.E. Officer Ned Batlin or Detective Commander Lieutenant Eric Woods at (203) 341-6000. Applications can also be found in the lobby of the police department and the Staples High School College and Career Center with Mrs. Stoller. Applications are due by February 16 th.

This press release is made possible by: