Westport News: Cleaned Out By The Cleaners

#Westport CT–On 7/11/13, the victim forgot his money clip containing cash, license and credit cards in a pair of pants, which went to a local dry cleaner. Officers learned store employee Keeann Bardliving located the money in the victim’s pants and kept it. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant application for Bardliving, which was later approved and signed by a judge. On 01/03/2018, Westport headquarters was contacted by the Greenwich Police Department where Bardliving was being detained on the outstanding arrest warrant. Bardliving was transported to Westport headquarters where she was charged with 53a-125b Larceny 6 th . She was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 01/10/18.