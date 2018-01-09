Bridal Vendors Networking Bash

Fairfield, CT: On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 7 – 9 pm, Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will hold their second networking event for the Fairfield County bridal vendor community at the Audubon Greenwich. Vendors can mingle with other local bridal vendors, learn about each other’s businesses and exchange business cards. Networking is one of the best forms of referrals. Tickets, which are available for purchase, are $10 until January 10, 2018, $15 until February 6, 2018 and $18 at the door, and include wine and light appetizers.

They can be purchased on their website at www.fairfieldcountyweddingconcierge.com/events.