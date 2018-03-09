A new social phenomenon is about to invade Bridgeport

#Bridgeport CT– The name of this event sounds exotic and hip because it is. It’s PechaKucha and it technically translates to “Chit-Chat”, but that’s somewhat misleading. It’s a group of people each presenting for six minutes and forty seconds with 20 compelling photos or visuals shown 20 seconds each to make it succinct, inspiring, fun and/or funky. It is a tasty storytelling feast!

This is a call to all creative types to share authentic, possibly unexpected personal stories for the fun of it to spark new ideas and collaborations with snacks and beverage of your choice (the first event will be BYOB). Presenting a PechaKucha entitles you to have your slides and voice posted on an internationally viewed website and the opportunity to create exciting new connections between people in the real and digital audiences.

WE’RE LOOKING FOR Artists, Writers, Dancers, Musicians, History Buffs, Cooks, Librarians, Barbers, Unicyclists, Botanists, Body Builders, Foodies, Teachers, Tattoo Artists (pretty much anyone with a passion about something) to share personal stories in an inaugural Bridgeport PECHAKUCHA. The first Pechakucha will be at the Barnum Museum, hence the theme, a quote from P.T. himself, “The noblest art is that of making others happy!”

To help potential speakers with the process of understanding what a Pechakucha is and how to create the slides and presentation there will be two workshops at the Barnum Museum, one on Thursday, March 8th at 5:30 and another on Sunday, April 8th at 3:00. You can attend in person or watch on Facebook Live on the Bridgeport Pechakucha Facebook page . If you have any questions email PKBridgeport@gmail.com or call John Swing at the Barnum Museum (203) 331-1104 (X100).