#Southport CT– Southport Galleries presents Egg Works, an exhibition featuring the work of artist, apparel and footwear designer, and furniture rebirth expert, Linn Cassetta. Her work explores the shape and power of eggs–which she considers the most perfect thing.

Southport Galleries, is located at 330 Pequot Ave., Southport, Ct 06880, (203) 292-6124, www.southportgalleries.com